WWE has announced that The Bumpy Awards will air on Wednesday, July 29 at 10am ET as a special edition of The Bump.

A Bumpy Awards nomination ceremony will air on WWE Digital platforms at 12 noon ET today. The categories will be revealed then.

On a related note, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will appear on The Bump next Wednesday to discuss 5 years of the women's revolution in WWE.

