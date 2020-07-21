WWE will have a presence at the San Diego Comic-Con once again this year, but things will be a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced today that the 2020 San Diego Comic-Con will feature a virtual panel with Mattel and the WWE Elite Squad. WWE is teasing that there will be big announcements and WWE action figure news, as they do every year at SDCC.

The virtual panel will air this Thursday at 3pm ET via the Comic-Con International YouTube channel. The following Elite Squad members have been announced for the panel - Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Sam Roberts. They will join WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Ricochet, Rhea Ripley and representatives from Mattel's WWE team.

WWE's digital team will also be revealing various news & notes from SDCC this week.

Below is WWE's announcement on the 2020 SDCC:

Stay tuned for updates from the 2020 San Diego Comic-Con.