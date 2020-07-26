WWE.com posted an article earlier this weekend that is now describing Monday's match between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler as a non-title match.

"WWE Champion Drew McIntyre agreed to face Dolph Ziggler in a non-title rematch, but this time, he gets to choose the stipulation," WWE.com writes.

As noted, this match was originally scheduled to see Drew McIntyre defend his WWE Championship against Ziggler in a match where Drew chooses the stipulation right before the match begins. For whatever reason, WWE has apparently changed direction and won't have the WWE title on the line.

WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view last Sunday saw McIntyre retain his title over Ziggler. Ziggler got to pick the stipulation for that match, but didn't reveal it until right before the match began. Ziggler went with an Extreme Rules stipulation, but only for him.

Stay tuned for updates on RAW, which was taped last week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.



