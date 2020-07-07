WWE says someone will be losing an eye at the upcoming "Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view.

As noted, it was announced on last night's RAW that Rey Mysterio will face Seth Rollins in an "Eye For An Eye" match at the pay-per-view. The stipulation was chosen by Mysterio and plays off the recent injury angle where Rollins injured his eye.

WWE posted the following preview for the match and said the only way to win will be "by extracting the opponent's eye."

Stay tuned for updates on the match. It will be interesting to see what kind of gimmick they use to pull this one off. Below is the full preview: