After months of speculation, WWE has confirmed that the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view will not take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusettes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE announced this afternoon that the SummerSlam Week events will not take place in Boston. Fans can obtain refunds at the original point of purchase.

"We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future," WWE noted in their press release.

It was noted that a new location for SummerSlam will be announced soon. It's been expected for the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

SummerSlam will take place on August 23 at 7pm ET, airing live on the WWE Network. It's likely that the Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6pm ET. It was announced on Wednesday that the WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" event will air on Saturday, August 22, likely from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Stay tuned for updates on SummerSlam Week. Below is WWE's announcement sent to us this afternoon: