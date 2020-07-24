Cornell Gunter revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gunter works for WWE's Content Innovation Lab and worked on the filming of the Boneyard match for this year's WrestleMania. Thankfully, things seem to be getting better after a rough period for Cornell.

"Prince & I have tested positive for Covid," he wrote. "It's been the absolute worst for me.

"I've never felt this bad physically before. I would never wish these last 10+ days on anyone. Thankfully, Im a lot better now. Thankfully, Prince hasn't showed any symptoms. He's a G."

This comes amongst news of recent rounds of testing turning up with more positive cases. There has also been put into question some of the practices in which WWE has employed, some of which were addressed by Stephanie McMahon recently during a Q&A this week.

Cornell seems to be doing well in his recovery. He was thankful for the support he has received during this tough and trying time, taking the time to address some of them on Twitter by name. Gunter said it was a horrible ten or more day ordeal, but that he was on the way to feeling much better.

Gunter also went on to note that he didn't catch the virus at work and that he's been home following guidelines while wearing a mask in public.

