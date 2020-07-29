- Above is a new vignette for WWE NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland (Luke Menzies).

Holland is a former UK rugby player and will make his main NXT brand debut next Wednesday night as he faces off with Oney Lorcan and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat to determine the third spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at "Takeover: XXX" on August 22.

That five-man match already has Bronson Reed and Dexter Lumis confirmed as the first two entrants.

- There's now speculation on WWE ending the partnership between Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

This week's NXT episode marked the second straight episode where Gonzalez did not accompany Kai to the ring or appear with her in her backstage interview. Kai did note in a backstage interview that she is no longer a team player, but this would be a weak ending to the partnership, if that's the case.

Kai walked out on Candice LeRae in tonight's tag team opener, which saw NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Tegan Nox get the win. Kai later cut a backstage promo on wanting a title shot from Shirai, but was interrupted by Rhea Ripley. Kai vs. Ripley was then announced for next week's show with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to Shirai for a likely title match at "Takeover: XXX" during SummerSlam Weekend.