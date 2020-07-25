WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is just one of many who have been posting tributes to Regis Philbin. The TV legend passed away today at age 88.

Hulk Hogan took to Twitter to write how he was always happy to be a guest on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee.

"#Regis was the only show I was always excited to do. Regis was a real pro and I could always count on him sneak attacking me every time I was a guest on the show,RIP my brother Love you HH," tweeted Hogan.

Hogan also shared a video from 1994 of him as a guest on the talk show and "fighting" with Regis.

He captioned the video, "#regisphilben was great, knew how to work and sold it!!! RIP"

Below you can see his tweet as well as the video:

#regisphilben was great, knew how to work and sold it!!! RIP https://t.co/gRsm4RmglR — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 26, 2020