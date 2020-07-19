WWE has announced a storyline injury update on Rey Mysterio coming out of the first-ever "Eye For An Eye" match on Sunday night.

As noted, WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view saw Seth Rollins defeat Mysterio in the match. The only way to win the match was by extracting the eye of your opponent, and despite previous reports, there were no CGI or special effects used to pull off the gruesome finish. There was a small amount of fake blood and a fake eyeball used, but that was it. There was also a post-match moment where Rollins vomited at ringside after using the corner of the steel ring steps to remove Rey's eye.

During the pay-per-view, Charly Caruso announced that Mysterio had been taken to a local medical facility and was being treated for the injury, and that it looked like he would be able to retain his vision as long as there were no nerves severed. The announcers also played up the seriousness of Mysterio's condition.

WWE issued a storyline update on Mysterio after Extreme Rules went off the air and noted again that he was being treated for a potential globe luxation. It was also noted that medical experts were optimistic that Rey will be able to keep his vision. You can read the full storyline update below:

Update on the condition of Rey Mysterio following Eye for an Eye Match After the sickening conclusion of the Eye for an Eye Match, Charly Caruso provided an update on the condition of Rey Mysterio. Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility to be treated for a potential globe luxation. Medical experts were optimistic that if the optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the eye to the rest of the head, there's a chance Mysterio can maintain his vision. Stay with WWE social and digital platforms for the latest updates on Mysterio's condition.

WWE described the finish as one of the most gruesome in history, and described "the point of extraction" with Rey's eye. They wrote the following:

"Mysterio kept Raw's Black Hand on his heels with his superior quickness, again targeting his eye with a splintered Kendo stick. After using Rollins' own Stomp against him on the ringside floor, Mysterio tried to grind his eye into the steps like Rollins had done to him months ago, but Rollins delivered a desperation low blow to escape. Rollins followed with his Stomp, leaving Mysterio defenseless for his eye to once again be ground into the steps — this time to the point of extraction. The Monday Night Messiah was immediately sickened by his handiwork, while Mysterio received medical attention after one of the most gruesome conclusions in WWE history."

It's been reported that Rey has been working for WWE without a contract as of late, but there's no word yet on what this loss means for his WWE status and future.

Stay tuned for updates on the Mysterio vs. Rollins feud. You can see video from the match above.