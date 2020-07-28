WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was not thrilled with the finish to last night's RAW match between Mustafa Ali and Bobby Lashley.

The match saw Ali take a clean loss to Lashley, just one week after making his return to TV as a member of the red brand roster.

Foley commented on how Ali has huge potential, and wondered why WWE would make him seem like just another talent on the roster.

"Not crazy about that outcome," Foley wrote. "@AliWWE brings SO MUCH to the @WWE table - class act, outstanding wrestler, HUGE potential for international attention. Why make him seem like just another guy? #RAW"

Ali responded to Foley's comments and thanked him.

"Appreciate the support, Mick. It's a fight worth fighting," Ali wrote.

You can see their full tweets below: