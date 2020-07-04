The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. MVP & Tom Phillips check in on commentary. They talk about The Undertaker.

Undertaker's video package from SmackDown is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the double contract signing for Extreme Rules involving RAW Women's Champion Asuka & WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and challengers WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks & Dolph Ziggler.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Seth Rollins & Murphy defeating Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo.

Bianca Belair makes her entrance. Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce) makes her entrance.

Bianca Belair vs. Billie Kay



They lock up. Belair pulls Kay to the mat. Kay locks in a headlock on Belair. Belair sets Ky on the top turnbuckle. Kay drops down to the apron. Belair pulls Kay by the hair. Kay elbows Belair in the face. Belair pulls Kay by the head into the ring. Later in the match, Belair stomps on Kay in the corner. Belair attempts to send Kay in to the corner, Kay reverses it and attempts to send Belair into the corner. Belair jumps up as Kay runs towards her in the corner. Royce gets up on the apron. Kay rolls Belair up for a two count. Belair avoids Kay's Shades Of Kay finisher. Belair hits her K.O.D. finisher on Kay. Belair pins Kay for the three count.

Winner: Bianca Belair

A recap is shown of Universal Champion Braun Strowman's in-ring promo from SmackDown.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Dolph Ziggler & WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks defeating WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & RAW Women's Champion Asuka.