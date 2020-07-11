

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Titus O'Neil makes his entrance as MVP & Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa (with three ninjas) makes his entrance.

Titus O'Neil vs. Akira Tozawa



O'Neil sends Tozawa to the corner. O'Neil attempts to clothesline Tozawa in the corner, Tozawa gets out of the way. Tozawa connects with a series of kicks to O'Neil. O'Neil slaps the chest of Tozawa. Later in the match, Tozawa jumps on the back of O'Neil with a headlock. O'Neil flips Tozawa forward to the mat. O'Neil connects with a kick to Tozawa. O'Neil splashes Tozawa in the corner. O'Neil hits his Clash Of The Titus finisher on Tozawa. O'Neil pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winner: Titus O'Neil

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Rey Mysterio & Kevin Owens defeating Seth Rollins & Murphy.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating Heath Slater.

Bianca Belair makes her entrance. Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) makes her entrance.

Bianca Belair vs. Peyton Royce

Royce dodges a couple of lockup attempts by Belair. Royce and Belair finally lockup. Belair takes Royce to the mat with a waist-lock. Royce eventually comes off the top rope with a double stomp to the back of Belair. Royce pins Belair for a two count. Royce rolls Belair up for another two count. Royce ducks a forearm strike attempt by Belair. Belair rolls Royce up for a two count as Kay gets up on the ring apron. Belair strikes Kay. Belair ducks a spin-kick attempt by Royce. Belair drops Royce's head on the top turnbuckle. Belair hits her K.O.D. finisher on Royce. Belair pins Royce for the win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Bray Wyatt and Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring RAW Women's Champion Asuka defeating WWE Women's Tag Team & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.



