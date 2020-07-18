

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Shayna Baszler makes her entrance as MVP and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Jessi Kamea is already in the ring.

Shayna Baszler vs. Jessi Kamea



They lock up. Baszler hits a snapmare on Kamea. They lock up again. Baszler backs Kamea into the corner. Baszler hits another snapmare on Kamea. Later in the match Kamea connects with a heel kick to the back of Baszler. Kamea strikes Baszler. Kamea hits a spin-kick on Baszler. Kamea attempts to splash Baszler in the corner, Baszler moves out of the way. Baszler hits a Modified Cutter on Kamea. Baszler connects with a knee strike to Kamea. Baszler locks in the Kirifuda Clutch on Kamea. Kamea taps out.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

A recap from RAW is shown featuring MVP's VIP Lounge segment with Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Kevin Owens defeating Seth Rollins.

Humberto Carrillo and Riddick Moss make their entrances.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Riddick Moss

They lock up. Moss pushes Carrillo. Carrillo locks in a headlock, Moss aggressively sends Carrillo to the ropes. Carrillo eventually connects with a springboard kick from off the second rope on Moss. Carrillo runs towards Moss. Moss dumps Carrillo over the top rope to the ring apron. Carrillo kicks Moss in the face. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Carrillo hits a Missile Dropkick from off the top rope on Moss. Carrillo goes for a Moonsault, Moss gets his feet up. Moss drives his shoulder into Carrillo in the corner. Moss hits a neck-breaker on Carrillo. Moss pins Carrillo for the three count.

Winner: Riddick Moss

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeating The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka) to retain their titles.



