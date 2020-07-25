The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Bianca Belair makes her entrance as MVP & Tom Phillips check in on commentary. MVP has the new United States Championship belt with him. Jessi Kamea is already in the ring.

Bianca Belair vs. Jessi Kamea



They lock up. Belair backs Kamea into the corner. They lock up again. Kamea backs Belair into the corner. Belair pushes Kamea to the mat. Kamea goes for a roll-up. Belair blocks it and does a back-handspring. Belair hits a shoulder block on Kamea. Belair eventually hits a Scoop Slam on Kamea. Belair hits a Running Splash on Kamea. Belair does a kip-up. Belair runs towards Kamea in the corner. Kamea gets out of the way. Kamea clotheslines Belair in the corner. Belair lifts Kamea up with a waist-lock and drops her on the top turnbuckle. Belair hits her K.O.D. finisher on Kamea. Belair pins Kamea for the three count.

Winner: Bianca Belair

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring AJ Styles defeating Matt Riddle to retain the Intercontinental Championship prior to Riddle being attacked King Corbin.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Kairi Sane defeating WWE Women's Tag Team & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a non-title match.

Humberto Carrillo and Riddick Moss make their entrances.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Riddick Moss

They lock up. Moss backs Carrillo into the corner. Carrillo locks in a waist-lock, Moss reverses it into a wrist-lock. Carrillo takes Moss to the mat with a headlock takeover. Later in the match, Carrillo connects with a spin-kick to Moss. Carrillo hits a Rolling Standing Moonsault on Moss. Carrillo pins Moss for a two count. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Carrillo hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Moss, Moss rolls through and pins Carrillo for a two count. Carrillo rolls Moss up for a one count. Moss drives his shoulder into Carrillo in the corner. Moss hits a neck-breaker on Carrillo. Carrillo pins Moss for the win.

Winner: Riddick Moss

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton defeating The Big Show in an Unsanctioned Match.