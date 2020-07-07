WWE made an interesting change at last week's television tapings, which included last Friday's SmackDown, tonight's RAW, Friday's SmackDown and next week's RAW.

WWE made the decision to not have ring announcers appear in the ring during match introductions. The word I received was that they will only appear in the ring if a match has a Championship on the line, however that may not always be the case, as there were no ring introductions for the AJ Styles vs. Drew Gulak Intercontinental Championship match last Friday on SmackDown.

There was no reason given for the change.

WWE has had ring announcers doing match introductions in the ring since the beginning of the company. As with many of the changes that WWE has made over the years, it could always change back at the next set of tapings.

Stay tuned for updates.