Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the usual opening video.

- We're live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe. They hype tonight's show.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as the developmental talents cheer him on from the crowd.