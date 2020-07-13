Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up with the normal video package. We're live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight's show.

- We go right to the ring and MVP is out for another edition of The VIP Lounge. We see the WWE NXT developmental trainees booing him in the crowd. Tom hypes MVP vs. WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews at Extreme Rules. MVP has the new United States Title belt in one of his chairs.

MVP hypes tonight's segment and says his guests are better than all of you. He talks about how his guest took in WWE Champion Drew McIntyre when he was a bum with nothing. He goes on with the praise and then introduces Dolph Ziggler, who will challenge McIntyre at the pay-per-view on Sunday. Ziggler marches to the ring as the crowd boos. Tom hypes Ziggler vs. McIntyre at Extreme Rules and how Ziggler might not reveal the match stipulation until Sunday. We get a replay of how Ziggler brought Heath Slater back last week, but it backfired as Slater lost to McIntyre and then embraced McIntyre after being saved from a post-match attack by Ziggler.

Ziggler and MVP start discussing McIntyre. MVP says Ziggler made Drew and knows what makes him tick. MVP also respects Ziggler for what he's doing by not revealing the stipulation. Ziggler goes on about how be picked Drew up from obscurity, brought him to RAW and taught him everything he knew. Ziggler says Drew hasn't thanked him once. He goes on about how without him, Drew would not have defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, and so on. He would be nothing. MVP ends up thanking Ziggler for all he does, for being selfless, and for helping others. They shake hands. Ziggler mentions Drew losing the WWE Title because of how he is. The music interrupts and out comes Drew in street clothes, all smiles and carrying the strap.

McIntyre hits the ring and apologizes for interrupting their "little ass kissing session" they have going on. He taunts them some more and brings up how Ziggler used Slater last week. Drew has done a lot of soul searching since then, thinking about his career and Ziggler's career. He talks about how Ziggler is always using other people. They were never friends. McIntyre says Dolph may be one of the most talented wrestlers the industry has ever seen but this Sunday... Ziggler interrupts and mocks Drew. Drew yells at him to shut up. Drew says he's going to hurt Ziggler, maim him. Ziggler will beg Drew to stop but Drew says he's going to torture Ziggler, making him regret the day he picked up the phone to call Drew to come back to RAW. Drew says whatever happens on Sunday is on Dolph. Drew says he can't wait until Sunday, he needs some action right now. The crowd cheers. Ziggler speaks but Drew immediately drops him with a big right hand to the mouth. Drew warns MVP and he backs off. Drew yells a warning at Ziggler while he's down on the mat, then exits the ring as his music hits. McIntyre taunts Ziggler and MVP from ringside again before heading to the back.

- Charly Caruso is backstage with Angel Garza, Zelina Vega and Andrade. She asks about the dissension in their group from recent weeks. Vega asks Caruso why she's pushing this false narrative that her clients can't get on the same page. She brags about teaming with Randy Orton, and putting fear in The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Vega goes on and insults Caruso. Garza and Andrade interrupt, and they're confident about beating The Vikings tonight, then going on to win the titles. Erik and Ivar walk up. They're going to run through Andrade and Garza tonight as payback for some of their recent actions. Ivar snatches the rose from Garza's hand and gives it to Caruso. She blushes and thanks him. The Vikings walk off, leaving the heels upset.