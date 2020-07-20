Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package on the "Eye For An Eye" match at WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view on Sunday. We cut to the standard RAW intro video.

- We're live on a slight tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight's RAW as the developmental trainees in the crowd cheer.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins and Murphy. Tom gives a storyline injury update on Rey Mysterio coming out of the "Eye For An Eye" loss on Sunday, noting that he is being treated at a local medical facility and looks to be retaining his vision.

Rollins takes the mic as a "Shame!" chant breaks out. Rollins names the injury Rey suffered on Sunday - globe luxation. He goes on about the stipulation and having to remove Rey's eyeball from its socket to get the win. Rollins says what happened, the visual, will stay with him for the rest of his life. The "Shame!" chant starts back up and Rollins says this is affecting him as well. That image will stay with him in his memories forever. It was disgusting, violent and barbaric, more than he expected. It made him sick to his stomach, figuratively and literally. Rollins has been asked if he regrets what happened. He doesn't mean to be obtuse but he has to answer a question with a question - does the WWE Universe regret what they've done to him? The crowd boos. Rollins goes on about how this wasn't his decision, the WWE Universe made him into what he is.

Rollins goes on and says we can't dwell on the past. The beauty of this is now that Rey is out of sight, and RAW is free to fulfill its potential. The greater good of the show can happen, will happen, and there's nobody left to stand in the way of the greater good. The music interrupts and out comes Aleister Black to a pop. Black speaks from the stage and says Rollins orchestrated all of this, this is all on his hands. Black is here to rectify all of this. He drops the mic and walks down but here comes Murphy. Black drops him on the ramp.

Murphy comes back and pulls Black from the ring. They brawl at ringside as Rollins looks on. Black unloads and sends Murphy into the Plexiglas barrier several times. Black destroys Murphy and launches him over the announce table for another pop. Black hits the ring and Rollins retreats to the floor. They stare each other down and we go to commercial.

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

Back from the break and they're going at it. Seth Rollins unloads and turns it around, dropping Aleister Black. Rollins yells at the referee as Murphy looks on from ringside.

Black comes back with a big kick. Black mounts more offense now, sending Rollins to the floor for a breather. Black follows and keeps the attack going. Rollins turns it around and sends Black into the announce table. Rollins brings it back in and hits a Slingblade in the middle of the ring.

Rollins drops Black again and mounts him with strikes. Rollins drops a knee. The crowd tries to rally but Rollins beats Black around. Rollins focuses on the injured right arm now, using the ropes and stomping it. Rollins with a kick to the arm now. Black fights out of the corner but Rollins takes him down and kicks him in the back for a 2 count. Rollins with more offense, focusing on the arm, and another takedown to keep Black grounded. Rollins shoves Black arm-first into the turnbuckles. Black ends up coming back and sending Rollins to the floor.

Rollins comes back and springboards in but rolls through as Black moves. Black attacks and looks to mount a comeback. Black with big strikes and then a shot to knock Murphy off the apron. Black goes for the moonsault but Rollins blocks it. Black avoids the Stomp and comes right back with a Black Mass. Black is slow to capitalize due to his arm. Murphy hits the ring and Black takes him out, allowing Rollins to roll to the floor for a breather. Black drops Murphy with Black Mass, sending him back out. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Black takes control. Rollins dodges Black Mass. Rollins with a superkick. Another kick and they both go down in the middle of the ring. More back and forth now. Rollins springboards in with the knee but Black dodges it.

Black comes back with a kick to the face. They tangle some more and Rollins drops Black by his hurt arm. Rollins follows up with the Stomp. Rollins is slow to crawl over but he makes the pin for the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

- After the match, Rollins stands tall as his music hits. Murphy joins him in the ring and we go to replays. Black is still down in the ring as Rollins and Murphy exit up the ramp to boos. Rollins turns and looks back at the referee checking on Black in the ring. Rollins orders Murphy to hit the ring and attack Black while he's down. Black gets double teamed now as the boos continues. They bring Black to the floor and launch him into the barrier a few times. Rollins taunts Black now as Murphy holds him next to the ring post. Rollins yells in Black's face and continues to focus on the arm, using the ring post and the apron. Black is down on the ground in pain now. Rollins tries to intimidate the announcers now. Rollins slams Black's arm into the top of the announce table several times. They take the top off the announce table and drop it on Black. Rollins taunts the crowd some more while Murphy holds Black down, with his injured arm on top of the announce table top. Rollins taunts Black and asks him where his friends are now, who's here to save you? The Messiah is. Rollins delivers a big Stomp to Black's arm while Murphy holds it on the announce table top. Black screams out in pain as the boos pick up. The music starts back up as Rollins and Murphy head to the back.

- Tom shows us how MVP declared himself to be the new WWE United States Champion at Extreme Rules last night, by forfeit as Apollo Crews was unable to compete due to a back injury. Tom confirms Crews is still the champion. We cut backstage to WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons with MVP and Lashley. Simmons says he knows they're going to do things their way, but he wants them to know that there is a better way. They do a show of respect and Simmons walks off. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth appears now. He tells MVP that he has a nice looking replica title belt around his waist. MVP dismisses the idea. MVP asks Truth if he wants to go to the ring with them. Truth doesn't want Lashley too put him in the Full Nelson. Truth turns around to Shelton Benjamin leveling him and laying him out. A referee appears and Shelton covers to win the title. Shelton stands tall with the title and MVP asks him if he'd like to go to the ring with them. Absolutely. MVP, Benjamin and Lashley walk off as we go to commercial.

- Back from the break and out comes MVP, Bobby Lashley and new WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. MVP is still in possession of Apollo Crews' WWE United States Title belt.

MVP talks about The Horror Show at Extreme Rules and says he didn't even break a sweat in becoming the new champion. Tom confirms Crews is still the champion. The crowd boos MVP. MVP mocks Crews for staying home and nursing his wounds instead of being the fighting champion he said he'd be. He mentioned how Crews was injured in the recent Full Nelson attack by Lashley. MVP goes on about how they will beat up on Ricochet and Cedric Alexander tonight, two hard-headed kids who don't listen, then they are going to celebrate their new gold. The music interrupts and out comes Cedric and Ricochet.

Cedric runs MVP down and says he was relevant back in 2006. They go on about MVP and his crew being pathetic, and a bunch of chumps. Cedric says they have been champions in WWE before, and will become champions again, on their own, without MVP's help. MVP says he sees The Hurt Business when he looks at the trio in the ring, but he sees little kids who should be at catering when he looks at Cedric and Ricochet. MVP says since their buddy Apollo Crews didn't show up to help them out, he will allow them to pick any combination to face in tag team action. Cedric says they do have someone to team with tonight, who is returning to RAW. Ricochet goes on and introduces Mustafa Ali.

Lashley charges the ramp but Ali, Ricochet and Cedric fight him off. They hit the ring next and send MVP and Shelton retreating to safety. Lashley looks on from the ramp. Ali, Cedric and Ricochet pose in the ring, telling the others to bring it. We go to commercial.