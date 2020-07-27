Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package.

- We're live on tape from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They go over tonight's line-up.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Randy Orton to a mixed reaction as Mike Rome does the introduction. Tom sends us to a video package with highlights from last week's Unsanctioned Match between Orton and Big Show.

Orton takes the mic and talks about his career and some of the groups he's been a part of - Legacy, The Authority, Evolution. He talks about some of the greats the business has put out - WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and The Rock, among others. He goes on about how Rock and Austin can't hold a candle to anything he's done. Something is missing. He hasn't been able to quite put his finger on it as of late but it hit him like a ton of bricks this morning. He knows what he needs and desires, and he desires to become WWE Champion. Again. That means he's got to bring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre into the conversation but if they compare resumes, that would be a short conversation.

Orton goes on about how Drew's made an impressive comeback from the "Chosen One" days but now Drew's got a problem. And that problem is that Drew has what Orton wants. Orton has a habit of taking things from people he wants, in the biggest way possible, in the biggest environments possible. Orton announces that he wants a WWE Title shot at SummerSlam. The crowd of developmental talents pop. Orton says when he hits the RKO on Drew to take the title, Drew will never see it coming. Orton wraps his promo and makes his exit.

- The music immediately hits and out comes Nia Jax making her return, for the first time since losing to RAW Women's Champion Asuka on June 15.

Jax marches to the ring. The crowd boos. Jax says she just heard Randy Orton Orton talk about waking up and knowing what he wants. She knows how it feels. She woke up this morning and wanted to become RAW Women's Champion. Jax talks about how she was screwed by a certain referee last month. She says Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen since. She mentions Asuka's match with WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks later tonight but she wants to... the music interrupts and out comes Shayna Baszler to the ring.

Baszler marches to the ring and gets in Jax's face with a mic. Baszler tells Jax nobody gives a damn what she wants. Jax pulls back and drops Baszler in the middle of the ring. Jax attacks and they brawl. Referees rush down to break the fight up. We go to commercial.