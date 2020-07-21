Non-WWE pro wrestling content is reportedly coming to the WWE Network this year.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that EVOLVE and wXw will be available on the WWE Network before the end of 2020.

WWE recently purchased EVOLVE from WWN Live, which you can read about at this link.

Germany's Westside Xtreme Wrestling promotion has had a working relationship with WWE since October 2018, which came out of wXw's working relationship with WWN. wXw also has their own streaming platform that is similar to the WWE Network, called wXwNOW.

There's no word yet on if this content will be available on the free version of the WWE Network, but WWE has had plans for a while to introduce indie content to their tiered pricing plans.

