WWE NXT Great American Bash Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis in the first-ever NXT Strap Match

* Robert Stone and Aliyah vs. Rhea Ripley in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Ripley will join The Robert Stone Brand if she loses

* Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher

* NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match

* Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to determine the new 1 contender to Shirai