WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 2. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.
Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.
Here is what's in store for tonight:
* Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott
* Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim in a Street Fight
* Breezango and Drake Maverick vs. El Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)
* Mercedes Martinez returns to NXT TV
* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All main event
* Robert Stone teases a big signing for The Robert Stone Brand