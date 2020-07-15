Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will air from the campus of Full Sail University with fallout from the Great American Bash.

WWE is teasing that Karrion Kross and Scarlett may interrupt new NXT Champion & North American Champion Keith Lee during his promo on tonight's show.

The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight:

* Keith Lee ushers the NXT Universe into the Limitless Era as a dual champion

* Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest

* NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defends against Tegan Nox

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.