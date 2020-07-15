Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the campus of Full Sail University.
The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight:
* Keith Lee ushers the NXT Universe into the Limitless Era as a dual champion
* Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest
* NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defends against Tegan Nox
