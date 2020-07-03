WWE NXT stable Legado del Fantasma has been announced for tonight's 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, leader of the group, will appear as Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza take on enhancement talents Leon Ruff and Liam Gray.

WWE has also announced that Ever-Rise's Matt Martel will face Isaiah "Swerve" Scott during tonight's taped 205 Live episode, which airs on the WWE Network after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

Below is the full announcement for tonight: