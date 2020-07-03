As noted, one half of Indus Sher, Saurav Gurjar, posted a photo on his Instagram account yesterday that spoiled the outcome to next week's double championship main event match between Keith Lee and Adam Cole. Gurjar quickly deleted the photo, but fans had already taken screenshots and began circulating it online.

On the latest episode of the Bryan and Vinny Show, Bryan Alvarez noted that company officials within WWE are "furious" about the leak. He also mentioned that although it may seem that no one could make such a massive mistake on accident, that's precisely what happened.

If you would like to see the spoiler, click here.

Keith Lee and Adam Cole will be competing in a singles match for both the NXT North American and World Titles on next week's Great American Bash: Night 2 episode of NXT. Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde versus Drake Maverick and Breezango is also scheduled for the show, as well as Mia Yim versus Candice LeRae in a street fight.