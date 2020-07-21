- Above is a promo for the Bar Fight scheduled for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode, featuring Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy.

- WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Fabian Aichner turns 30 years old today while NXT UK Superstar Dave Mastiff turns 36, former WWE Hardcore Champion Shawn Stasiak turns 50, and former WWE Superstar Giant Silva turns 57.

- WWE is partnering with Wargaming and World of Tanks Console to promote the upcoming WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. World of Tanks Console on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 has launched a Season 1 SummerSlam campaign, which begins today and runs through Monday, September 21.

The season pass featured WWE-inspired tanks, collectible crews, garages, and more. WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars represented include Steve Austin, Sgt. Slaughter, Andre the Giant, The Undertaker, and Becky Lynch. Roman Reigns, Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels will be available in August.

Below is the full announcement sent to us today by WWE, along with a trailer: