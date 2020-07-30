- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring the greatest moments from Kairi Sane's WWE run. The Pirate Princess finished up with WWE on Monday's RAW and is headed back to Japan to spend time with her family. She left WWE on good terms and is expected to be affiliated with the company in some way down the line.

- WWE was expected to report their 2020 Q2 financial results this morning but the report has not been issued as of this writing. The results are usually released around 8am ET. The Q2 shareholder's conference call from WWE HQ will take place at 5pm ET later this evening, so it's likely that WWE will release the earnings report shortly after 4pm ET when the market closes.

Stay tuned for full coverage of the report, along with a live recap of the call, which will feature WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, among others.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville will be appearing at the GLAAD Media Awards virtual event later tonight at 8pm ET. The event will air on GLAAD's YouTube and Facebook pages, and then on Logo TV this Monday.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the #GLAADawards this year celebrating the best in LGBTQ media! Don't miss an amazing night!," Deville wrote on Instagram.

Below is WWE's announcement on the appearance, along with Deville's Instagram post: