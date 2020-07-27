Tonight's taped WWE RAW episode on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

RAW tonight will be headlined by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending against Dolph Ziggler. McIntyre will announce a stipulation for the match before it begins. There will be another title match with RAW Women's Champion Asuka defending against Sasha Banks. Tonight's RAW opening segment will see Randy Orton reveal his next feud.

Below is the current line-up for tonight's RAW:

* Randy Orton opens the show and announces his next target

* Rey Mysterio's son Dominik appears to confront Seth Rollins

* Andrade & Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet with the winners challenging RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at WWE SummerSlam

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a match where Asuka's title can be decided by pinfall, submission, count out or DQ, including outside interference

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defends against Dolph Ziggler. McIntyre gets to pick the stipulation and will announce it right before the match

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.