Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with fallout from WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight's show - the Unsanctioned Match between Randy Orton and Big Show.

WWE has not issued an official preview for tonight's RAW, past the Orton vs. Show match, but stay tuned today as we will keep you updated on plans for the show.

Below is WWE's announcement on Show vs. Orton: