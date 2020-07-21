WWE reportedly had plans for a revamped version of The Nation of Domination, but that direction may have been nixed.

As noted, last night's RAW saw The Hurt Business lose a six-man match to Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. The Hurt Business is the new name for the stable with MVP, Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE recently had an idea where there was going to be a revamping of the Nation of Domination stable, and that WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons was supposed to be a part of that angle.

While Simmons appeared in a brief backstage segment with MVP and Lashley last night on RAW, it was noted that the bigger angle was dropped for this week's show. WWE may still be building to the Nation of Domination angle for later, but may have dropped it altogether.

Simmons was brought to the WWE Performance Center TV taping for the NOD angle, which is why he was there for the backstage segment with MVP and Lashley.

MVP is set to challenge WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews when he returns. Stay tuned for updates on the new stable.