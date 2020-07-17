Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE SmackDown, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- Backstage, AJ Styles hypes his IC Title match against Matt Riddle later tonight. Styles says he only lost previously because Riddle caught him by surprise, but tonight he has no chance because this is house that AJ Styles built. Matt Riddle wonders if AJ stands for "arrogant jackass" and at the end of the night, he'll be the bro who runs the show.

- Miz and Morrison also talk about Morrison's match against Braun Strowman tonight, Morrison says he's terrified. Elsewhere, Braun tells Morrison that the horror show might just start tonight.

- Looks like we're getting SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at Extreme Rules between New Day and Cesaro / Shinsuke Nakamura. The stipulation will be decided tonight.

Big E with Kofi Kingston vs. Cesaro with Shinsuke Nakamura (Winner picks either a tables match or steel cage match at Extreme Rules for Tag Title Match)

Big E goes right after Cesaro, sending him out of the ring, and then straight into the stairs. Big E then jams Cesaro into the steps. Back in the ring, Big E charges in and runs straight into the ring post, Cesaro then kicks him down to the floor. Back in the ring, Cesaro leaps off the top turnbuckle, dropping Big E, cover, two. Big E works his way back into the match, throwing big clubbing blows on Cesaro's chest on the apron. Big E hits his apron splash on Cesaro then stares at Nakamura as Kofi laughs away.



Big E plants Cesaro down to the mat, pin attempt, two-count. Cesaro out on the apron, Big E looking for his spear, Cesaro with a big boot and follows up with a springboard european uppercut, cover, two. Big with a stretch muffler submission in the middle of the ring, Cesaro climbs up on Big E's shoulders, cover, two. Cesaro with a big swing, sharpshooter locked in, Big E gets out of it. Cesaro lifted up, hangs on the ropes, gets swung around, and the referee has to duck out of the way. Nakamura gets on the apron and kicks Big E when she's looking down, Cesaro hits the neutralizer, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Cesaro via Pinfall



- Post-match, Cesaro and Nakamura go to pull a table out from under the ring, but Kofi runs and leaps over the top rope to take them out. Kofi puts Cesaro on the table, he climbs to the top, but Nakamura pulls his partner away. A stipulation was not yet picked for the PPV.

- Backstage, Kayla Braxton talks with King Corbin about Matt Riddle's match against Styles. Corbin says Styles is one of the best ever while Riddle can't even remember to put his shoes on. He thinks it will be a quick one with Styles getting the win. Corbin admits Riddle is ambitious, but him thinking he should go after the biggest names is the right way to go, but he's going to get burned. Corbin says once Styles takes him out, people will see the "bro is a little boy."