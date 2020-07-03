Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and they hype tonight's show.

- Cole is in the ring now. He brings out his guest, Matt Riddle. The developmental talents in the crowd cheer him on. Graves talks about Riddle's recent in-ring debut non-title win over WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles.

Cole asks about the recent win over AJ. Riddle talked about how the debut went and says he's pretty sure he likes AJ more than AJ likes him. He then talks about how special it was to celebrate the debut with other SmackDown Superstars in the ring. Riddle felt like he could get used to that. Cole asks Riddle why he competes with no shoes on. Riddle says that's a good question and people at home are probably wondering the same thing. He warns that it's a long story. He says when he was a kid he and his family went on vacation to Wisconsin. At their hotel he played in the pool and went outside to play in the snow after that. He did this for a few days and caught a case of frostbite. The doctor thought about amputating his feet but he pulled through and it didn't happen, but now when he puts shoes on he feels the same burning sensation. So now he never wears shoes, regardless of the occasion. Riddle also learned something else that day - you can learn anything in a moment. He can't feel anything with his feet, but it helps him feel elsewhere that much more. Cole asks about what's next but the music interrupts and out comes King Baron Corbin to boos.

Cole steps away as Corbin enters the ring and takes a mic. Corbin runs Riddle down and calls him an idiot. Corbin says Cole embarrassed himself last week and now he's out here giving Riddle air time. Corbin orders Cole to get out of his ring and he does as the boos continue. Corbin came out to talk about Riddle's little stunt from last week, the dive from the top after the other Superstars ganged up on him. Corbin says Riddle should bow down to him due to the show of disrespect. Corbin says this won't be tolerated and everyone should bow down to him. Corbin doesn't like Riddle. He says no one is glad Riddle is here and no one wants him here. Corbin is here to make sure Riddle pays for every second he's out here. Riddle says "you do you, bro." Corbin wonders what that even means. He says Riddle better be ready for a match at any moment. He knocks Riddle's hat off and they have more words. Riddle is ready to go at it. Corbin says Riddle can't just walk in and get handed a chance to face The King, but here is your opponent. The music hits and out comes John Morrison.

Matt Riddle vs. John Morrison

John Morrison makes his way out with The Miz as Matt Riddle looks on. We go to commercial as King Baron Corbin looks on.

Back from the break and Riddle kicks his flip-flops at Corbin as he joins the announcers. Morrison and Riddle lock up and trade holds to go at it. We get a slam and they face off with Riddle staring Morrison down. They lock back up and go at it again, back and forth until they break. Morrison rocks Riddle with a huge forearm to the face. Morrison keeps going as Riddle takes him down for an armbar but Morrison throws him away. Riddle comes back and slams Morrison, then goes into a gutwrench suplex. Riddle holds it but Morrison counters and slams him on his back. Morrison goes for a kick but Riddle catches it.

Riddle turns the kick into an ankle lock but Morrison counters. Riddle counters that and keeps the ankle locked in. More back and forth. Morrison with a big springboard kick to the face. Morrison with more offense and a neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Morrison drops Riddle with another kick. Morrison keeps Riddle beat down and then grounds him in the middle of the ring as Miz cheers him on.

Morrison rocks Riddle in the corner but Riddle fights out. Morrison ends up dropping him with a kick from the apron to the head. Morrison with a big corkscrew crossbody from the top but Riddle still kicks out at 2. Morrison shows some frustration but Miz keeps rallying. Morrison tries to put Riddle away again but Riddle keeps hanging on. Morrison shows more frustration and grounds Riddle again.

Riddle fights up and out from the mat again. Morrison kicks him in the gut but it does nothing, and again. Riddle tells Morrison to keep bringing it. Morrison takes his elbow pad off but pokes Riddle in the eye instead. Riddle counters a suplex attempt and drops Morrison on his neck. Riddle ends up down on the floor while Morrison is down on the mat. Corbin taunts Riddle but Riddle sends a flip-flop to the face. Riddle runs back into the ring while Corbin fumes at ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle beats Morrison into the corner. Corbin is on one side of the ring while Miz is on the other. Riddle mounts offense on Morrison now. Riddle with the Broton and the Bro To Sleep. Riddle with a German suplex but Morrison kicks out at 2. Riddle goes to the top for the Floating Bro but Morrison gets his knees up as Corbin cheers.

Morrison comes back and sweeps Riddle's legs out. Morrison powers Riddle up on his shoulders, spins and drives him into the mat. Morrison still can't get the 3 count and he's frustrated. Riddle pulls Morrison into the Bromission. Morrison powers up with Riddle on his back. Morrison climbs to the second turnbuckle with Riddle on his back. Morrison avoids a German from the rope. Riddle rocks Morrison and climbs back up with him. Morrison counters a superplex and drives Riddle to the mat. Morrison follows up with a standing Spanish Fly but Riddle kicks out just in time. Corbin isn't happy.

They trade lefts and rights while getting back to their feet now. Riddle catches a kick and hits one of his own to the face. Riddle comes back with a big knee to the face. Morrison counters a move and dropkicks Riddle. Riddle comes back and powerbombs Morrison. Riddle then hits a running knee to the face for another 2 count. Riddle scoops Morrison but Miz gets on the apron. Riddle knocks him off. Corbin jumps on the apron but Riddle goes for him. Morrison rolls Riddle for a close 2 count. Riddle ends up coming back with a roll-up of his own for the pin to win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

- After the match, Riddle makes his exit and celebrates on the stage as his music hits. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles rushes Riddle and drops him from behind. Drew Gulak runs out and attacks AJ. Officials try to break the chaos up as we go to commercial.