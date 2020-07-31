Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package. John Morrison and The Miz send a warning to Big E and laugh at the idea of a singles run for him, while Lacey Evans and Naomi trade promos. Gran Metalik and WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles also have words in separate pre-recorded promos.

- We go right to another Firefly Fun House episode. Bray Wyatt appears and says he's sorry he was late as he was out looking for WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who must be out in the bottom of the swamp. Unless the gators got him. Wyatt jokes that part of Strowman's spirit will always be there. We see a few flashes from the recent Wyatt Swamp Fight. Wyatt makes it clear that he never wanted to hurt Strowman. Now "He" wants Strowman and something Strowman has. Until "He" gets what he wants, none of you are safe. We get flashes of The Fiend. Wyatt looks straight ahead and says, "Let me in!" He snaps back out of it and waves goodbye to end the segment.

- We're live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He's joined at ringside by Corey Graves as the developmental trainees cheer in the crowd.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Gran Metalik vs. AJ Styles

We go right to the ring for tonight's opener and out first comes WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles. They talk about how Gran Metalik earned this title shot last week. Out next comes Metalik with Lucha House Party partner Lince Dorado. They hit the ring and pose as AJ barks at them. We go to commercial.