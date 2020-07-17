Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will air from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This is the go-home show for this Sunday's The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

As seen in the hype video above, the show will feature WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defending his title against Matt Riddle

Below is the rest of what's been announced so far for SmackDown:

* AJ Styles (c) vs. Matt Riddle (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

* All-new Firefly Fun House episode

* Alexa Bliss to host A Moment of Bliss with a mystery guest

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8 pm ET.