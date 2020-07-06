It looks like this year's SummerSlam will join the list of 2020 pay-per-views held at the WWE Performance Center.

SummerSlam has been cancelled for Boston, Massachusetts and will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Sunday 8/23, according to a new report from PWInisider. An official announcement from WWE has yet to be made.

It was noted last week by @Wrestlevotes that the company was "very much unsure" about the plan with SummerSlam, but they did not want to have to hold it at the Performance Center. It looks as though they have accepted the PC as their only viable option.

Boston Mayor, Marty Walsh, had previously stated that the city would not allow any large gatherings to take place until after the summer has ended because of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

As noted, WWE is slated to tape multiple events the same week as Summerslam, including an NXT TakeOver event.