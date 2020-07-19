WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view will take place tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on a slight tape delay.

Tonight's show will be headlined by Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, with Ziggler revealing the stipulation later on. There will also be a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight between WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live Extreme Rules coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the current card for tonight:

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Ziggler to reveal stipulation at Extreme Rules.

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women's Tag Team and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Tables Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The New Day (c)

Wyatt Swamp Fight

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye For An Eye Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins