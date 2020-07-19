Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- The Kickoff pre-show for WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view opens up live from WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut with a quick promo before host Scott Stanford welcomes us. He's joined by Peter Rosenberg. They go over tonight's card. Kevin Owens vs. Murphy will take place during tonight's Kickoff.

- We get a promo for tonight's non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Renee Young is joined via video chat by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and JBL. We get more talk on the Swamp Fight and Stanford sends us to Kayla Braxton. She's with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. They talk about tonight's Tables Match and introduce a WWE Hall of Famer who they've called on for help - WWE Producer D-Von Dudley. D-Von, Big E and Kofi Kingston talk about how to win a Tables Match and D-Von says it's simple - just put your opponent through a table. We go back to the hosts and they send us to a video package on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions - Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Rosenberg has big praise for the champs. Stanford talks about tonight's matches - Nikki Cross vs. Bayley and Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Asuka.