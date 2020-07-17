- Above is the latest WWE List This featuring 30 facts about Sasha Banks. Among them: Banks first got into wrestling at ten (keeping journals of event results), she also tried to go to wrestling school at 12, but was turned away because she was too young. Banks challenges WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka on Sunday.

- The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules will feature a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight between WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. The match was expected to be filmed outside of the WWE Performance Center. @WrestleVotes reported after some delays with filming, the match was indeed taped last night in Florida.

- Lacey Evans retweeted a video from last year's Extreme Rules when she and Baron Corbin had a Last Chance Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team Title Match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Rollins and Lynch ended up winning that bout, so Evans and Corbin couldn't challenge for the WWE RAW Women's and Universal Titles while Lynch and Rollins held them.

At one point in the match, Evans tried to seduce Rollins, but was quickly attacked by Lynch with a kendo stick. Evans joked if she only had a little more time, maybe she would have been the one off TV, referencing Lynch currently being away due to her pregnancy.

"I remember...10 more minutes and I'd be the one with time off," Evans wrote.