- Xavier Woods wants to add to his already impressive resume.

The channel G4 TV is coming back in 2021 and Woods wants to be its host.

The day before, Woods tweeted his bid to be the host and his credentials from having a gaming channel on YouTube to being a WWE star.

Hello @g4tv - I am officially putting in my bid to host any/every single one of your shows.



I have a gaming channel called @UpUpDwnDwn



I am a wrestler for @wwe



Undergrad degree in both Psychology and Philosophy



Masters degree in child psychology



Thank you for reading. pic.twitter.com/PsLpfdZGgJ — Austin Creed - Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 25, 2020

- NXT star Indi Hartwell shared how far she has come in the last five years.

In 2015, Indi was just a fan wearing a Nikki Bella t-shirt and in the current photo, she's an NXT star in the ring.

She tweeted the two photos with the caption, "2015 vs. 2020"