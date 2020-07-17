WWE star and manager Zelina Vega recently took to Instagram to share a new beach photo shoot with photographer Daniel Forero. Vega wrote, "Trolling #Betas like," before plugging Forero's personal social media channels.

Vega recently appeared on the New Day's podcast to discuss her partnership with former United States champion Andrade. Vega reveals that she and Andrade met back in 2011 in CMLL, and comments on how crazy it is that they ended up being paired together in WWE.

"Speaking of history though, I really did meet Andrade back in 2011 in Mexico," Vega revealed. "When I was with TNA, I want to say… where was it? Oh yeah, CMLL! And I met him back then. Never did I think that all these years later that we would be partners. When I think about it, it blows my mind because I was like, 'wow, you're really good. You're cool! Okay, we're eating! This is great! See you however many years later!' Wow, okay, we're partners. That's insane. And [creative] were trying to come up with a story of like, 'oh, say you've known him since blah, blah, blah.' I was like, 'no, I really have. Like, it's legit. I really have.'"

Vega regularly appears on Monday Night Raw managing Andrade and former NXT cruiserweight champion Angel Garza.

You can check out the photo below: