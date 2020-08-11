2018 WWE Mae Young Classic Competitor and Shimmer star Vanessa Kraven announced on social media that she is retiring from pro-wrestling.
Vanessa Kraven made her wrestling debut in 2004.
During her career, she held the APW Heavyweight Championship, NCW Women's Championship, NCW Femmes Fatales International Championship, PWE Flame Championship, and the Shimmer Tag Team Championship with former Impact star Tessa Blanchard.
She also wrestled in Japan in NEO Japan Ladies Pro-Wrestling and JWP.
As mentioned, Vanessa Kraven was in the 2018 Mae Young Classic Competition. She lost in the first-round by NXT star Lacey Lane.
Below is her statement:
My wrestling career...
Hi everyone.
I know there hasn't been much communication from me these past few months as COVID-19 has ravaged the world and the speaking out movement hit wrestling. I've taken a lot of this time to reflect. I hope the lot of you are safe and taking precautions to best take care of yourselves and others around you.
After much deliberation, with a heavy heart, I have decided that I won't be returning to wrestling. I may still show up to support here and there, when wrestling returns but I will no longer actively be wrestling. I want to thank each and every one of my fans through the years for showing me support and giving me encouragement. It has always meant a lot to me.
That being said, I still have leftover merchandise available and instead of throwing it all out, I will be selling things at a discounted price to give an opportunity to anyone who would like a piece of Vanessa Kraven memorabilia, including the gear and official t-shirt I wore at the 2018 WWE Mae Young Classic, a few Release the Kraven tanks I had made, a long sleeve t-shirt with the original devil's darling design, along with other t-shirts and 8x10s. Photos of all available merch will be posted on the Vanessa Kraven Facebook Fan Page and I'll be sharing a few below. Orders will be taken through Facebook, IG or Twitter.
Thank you again for all your support and thank you all the bookers and promotions who gave me a shot to perform on your shows over the years.
Thank you all.
I will miss you all.
- V
August 11, 2020