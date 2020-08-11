2018 WWE Mae Young Classic Competitor and Shimmer star Vanessa Kraven announced on social media that she is retiring from pro-wrestling.

Vanessa Kraven made her wrestling debut in 2004.

During her career, she held the APW Heavyweight Championship, NCW Women's Championship, NCW Femmes Fatales International Championship, PWE Flame Championship, and the Shimmer Tag Team Championship with former Impact star Tessa Blanchard.

She also wrestled in Japan in NEO Japan Ladies Pro-Wrestling and JWP.

As mentioned, Vanessa Kraven was in the 2018 Mae Young Classic Competition. She lost in the first-round by NXT star Lacey Lane.

Below is her statement: