Adam Cole and Pat McAfee have patched things up ahead of tonight's WWE NXT episode.

As we've noted, Cole tweeted earlier today about how he had heard some interesting news.

"Just heard some really interesting news. If he is that serious about fixing this, then count me in," Cole wrote earlier in the day.

McAfee then revealed that he was taking a break from his honeymoon, after getting married on Saturday, to confront Cole on tonight's NXT as a follow-up to the recent incident between the two on The Pat McAfee Show, which you can see in the video above. WWE later confirmed that McAfee was coming to tonight's show.

In an update, Cole and McAfee posted tweets this afternoon and revealed that they cleared everything up with a conversation at the NXT Arena.

"Hey @AdamColePro.. I'm thankful for the opp to chat. I feel like the convo was something that doesn't happen often anymore..2 people have a miscommunication, they talk about, can agree to disagree about some things & they move forward. How you doin? Keep it movin. #WWENXT," McAfee wrote, also attaching a few backstage photos of he and the leader of The Undisputed Era.

Cole responded and called McAfee a class act.

"What happens when two grown adults hash things out. Class act @PatMcAfeeShow," Cole wrote.

Cole and McAfee have been feuding off & on since 2018. Stay tuned for updates and be sure to join us tonight at 8pm for live NXT coverage.

