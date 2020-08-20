Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" go-home edition of NXT featured a face-off in the ring with Adam Cole and Pat McAfee.

The leader of The Undisputed Era brought Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly with him as back-up. McAfee, a former NFL punter, brought his good friend and podcast host Nick Maraldo, and two former NFL players - AJ Hawk and Darius Butler.

The segment saw McAfee and Cole send their crews to ringside while they cut promos on each other to build to Saturday's match. McAfee bragged on how he made Cole look like an amateur last time they met, and how Takeover will end with Cole laid out unconscious. McAfee also commented on how he only had a few weeks to train for his in-ring debut, but still threatened to take over Cole's profession. McAfee also mocked Triple H for his ESPN appearance where he challenged McAfee to the match, and mocked pro wrestling fans a few times, calling them ignorant. McAfee wrapped his promo and said Cole will have to explain to the entire wrestling community how he lost to an outsider. He went on and said Cole is great in this world of his, but McAfee is "next level" and above Cole as a human. McAfee also threatened that Saturday's match will end with one swing of his foot.

Cole then approached McAfee but several security guards rushed the ring and stood in between them. McAfee taunted Cole, saying security was saving him. Cole ended up taking the guards down. McAfee and his group then faced off with The Undisputed Era as Cole tried to provoke them into fighting. Cole stepped to McAfee in his face and said he will make him his b---h at Takeover. The Undisputed Era then left the ring and stood tall together as McAfee and his crew looked on from the ring.

Regarding the four security guards used in the segment, three of them have been identified by @LocalCompWWE on Twitter. They were Dr. Eric Christopher, Jorel Ganzy and Colby Corino, the second generation talent who appeared on RAW Underground this week in the loss to Erik, who is the son of pro wrestling veteran Steve Corino, who is now a WWE Coach and NXT Producer.

Both competitors took to Twitter after Wednesday's show to issue their final words before Saturday's big match.

Cole wrote, "Hey Mr. 'Next Level'...I'll see you Saturday at #TakeOverXXX Sincerely, the guy who is going to make you his b*tch...#AdamColeBayBay"

McAfee responded, "I ain't worried about a damn thing.. @AdamColePro was LUCKY those security guards came into the ring when they did tonight.. obviously. Just checked the doppler, ANOTHER ass beating is on it's way this Saturday BAYBAY #FightWeek #WWENXT"

Above is video from tonight's go-home segment

