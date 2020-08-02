- In the video above, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze play the survivor horror video game, Dead by Daylight.

- It was announced Roman Reigns and Drake Maverick will be the guests on this Tuesday's R-Truth Game Show.

- Today, Britt Baker is celebrating five years in pro wrestling, "Happy five year wrestling anniversary to me!"

"You have done so much in such a short amount time. Proud doesn't even begin to cover it! To many more," Adam Cole responded.

Baker also appeared earlier today on Cole's Twitch stream, which was celebrating its 50th episode.

