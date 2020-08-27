AEW has announced a big eight-man match for tonight's Dynamite episode with The Butcher, The Blade and Lucha Bros. vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. Eddie Kingston will be accompanying the two heel teams to the ring after breaking up a fight between them last week.

On a related note, Jim Ross revealed that Excalibur is returning to commentary on tonight's show. He has been away for more than a month now. Ross tweeted the photo seen below, featuring Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Justin Roberts.

Stay tuned for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Tables Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

* MJF and World Champion Jon Moxley sign their All Out contract

* Tag Team Gauntlet to Earn a Title Shot at All Out: FTR vs. Best Friends vs. The Young Bucks vs. Natural Nightmares

* 3-on-1 Handicap Match: Big Swole vs. Britt Baker, Rebel and Penelope Ford

* AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee and The Dark Order host a victory celebration

* Update on Cody Rhodes' status

* A follow-up to NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa challenging AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida

* The Butcher, The Blade and Lucha Bros. vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary

* Excalibur returns to commentary