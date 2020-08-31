AEW has announced 11 matches for this week's Dark episode on YouTube.

This week's AEW Dark will see Frankie Kazarian return to singles action against Angelico, in what will be Angelico's first singles match for the company. There will also be tag team action with Jurassic Express vs. Jon Cruz and David Ali, plus The Initiative vs. Private Party, and The Gunn Club vs. Donnie Janela and Ryan Rembrandt, among others. Women's action will feature Abadon vs. Dany Jordyn, Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet, and Allie vs. Cassandra Golden.

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Above is video from last week's episode, and below is this week's line-up along with a promo for the show:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico

* Kip Sabian vs. Shawn Dean

* Shawn Spears vs. Eddie Taurus

* Ricky Starks vs. Tony Donati

* Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet

* Allie vs. Cassandra Golden

* Abadon vs. Dani Jordyn

* Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon vs. Private Party

* Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn vs. Donnie Janela and Ryan Rembrandt

* Jurassic Express vs. David Ali and Jon Cruz

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Ryzin and Faboo Andre