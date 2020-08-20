Orange Cassidy's first-ever in-ring interview has been announced for AEW Dynamite.

AEW announced this afternoon that Cassidy will be interviewed in the ring during the special Saturday edition of Dynamite on TNT. Cassidy has been feuding with Chris Jericho, and will likely discuss the leader of The Inner Circle on Saturday night.

Below is the updated line-up for Saturday's Dynamite show, which will air at 6pm ET or right after the NBA playoffs game.

* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Brodie Lee

* FTR vs. Private Party

* The Elite vs. The Dark Order

* The Butcher, The Blade and Lucha Bros. vs. Jurassic Express and The Natural Nightmares

* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. The Nightmare Sisters in the finals of the Deadly Draw tournament

* Darby Allin will be in action

* The saga continues between MJF and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

* Matt Hardy continues his hunt for Sammy Guevara

* Orange Cassidy's first in-ring interview