AEW has announced that tickets will be sold to upcoming events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was announced today that the upcoming live, ticketed events will have fans in the crowd at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, but at 10% - 15% venue capacity. The shows will begin on Thursday, August 27.

AEW's announcement noted that the shows will run in compliance with local regulations and CDC guidelines for the coronavirus. Tickets are being sold in groups of two, three, four and six, and the groups will be sat in physically distanced seating pods.

The first ticketed event, the August 27 Dynamite show, will run at 10% capacity. The plan is for events after that to run at 15%. Limited $30 tickets for that event will be put on sale tomorrow via AEWTix.com. Dynamite is airing on a Thursday that week due to the NBA schedule on TNT.

"We've missed the incredible energy of our fans at shows, and from what we've heard from them, they've missed being with us. With our enhanced safety measures and outdoor venue, we look forward to welcoming our fans back to become part of the action in-person," said AEW President & CEO Tony Khan in a statement. "Please be assured, we are mindful and respectful of the situation. The health and safety of our AEW family and our fans remains our highest priority.

"Our leadership team and medical staff have adjusted our operations for limited, physically distanced fans in an outdoor, open-air setting in compliance with the most current state and local regulations and CDC guidelines. We can't wait for the August 27 DYNAMITE, as the road to ALL OUT will represent the beginning of a new chapter in AEW history."

