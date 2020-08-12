As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 31st set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of August 12, 2020.

The only change in the men's rankings this week is Scorpio Sky taking the #5 spot from Darby Allin. Sky will challenge Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Title on Dynamite tonight. The women's chart stayed the same this week. The tag team rankings also stayed the same this week with Jurassic Express keeping the #5 spot ahead of their title match with AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega on tonight's Dynamite.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of August 12, 2020

1. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 8-0, Overall: 13-2, Last Week: #1)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 10-1, Overall: 10-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Brian Cage (2020 Singles Record: 6-1, Overall: 6-2, Last Week: #3)

4. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 8-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Scorpio Sky (2020 Singles Record: 7-1, Overall: 24-10, Last Week: N/A)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 15-0, Overall: 21-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 17-1, Overall: 24-6-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of August 12, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 7-2, Overall: 14-6, Last Week: #1)

2. Big Swole (2020 Singles Record: 6-3, Overall: 8-7, Last Week: #2)

3. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 6-4, Overall: 8-7, Last Week: #3)

4. Abadon (2020 Singles Record: 3-1, Overall: 3-1, Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 13-8, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 15-1, Overall: 20-7, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of August 12, 2020

1. FTR (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Dax Harwood (Overall: 5-2) & Cash Wheeler (Overall: 5-2)

2. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 13-4, Last Week: #2)

Trent (Overall: 21-15) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 20-13)

3. Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 8-1, Last Week: #3)

Evil Uno (Overall: 13-4) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 14-5)

4. Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-2, Last Week: #4)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 18-11) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 18-11)

5. Jurassic Express (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-2, Last Week: #5)

Jungle Boy (Overall: 14-7-1) & Luchasaurus (Overall: 16-10)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 11-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 28-9) & Adam Page (Overall: 20-10)